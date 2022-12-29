Brooklyn Park police involved in 2 separate pursuits early Thursday

Brooklyn Park Police reported terminating two separate car chases early Thursday morning.

At 12:35 a.m., officers attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle in the 7600 block of Hampshire Avenue North. The driver refused to stop and began to flee southbound on Brooklyn Boulevard into Brooklyn Center.

Police terminated the pursuit shortly after due to the reckless driving conduct by the suspect, police said.

Then at 5:10 a.m., officers responded to the Huntington Place Apartment complex in the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North for a report of an individual with a hammer and crowbar trying to pry open a back door to the building.

As officers arrived, they located the vehicle associated with the individual driving through the complex, according to police.

When police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver didn't stop and continued to drive through the lot where officers attempted a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) to stop the driver from fleeing.

However, the PIT was unsuccessful and the suspect then drove out of the complex and began to increase speeds to flee officers.

Police pursued the vehicle into Brooklyn Center, where the pursuit was ultimately terminated again.