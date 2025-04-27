Brooklyn Park car gathering with 'hundreds of vehicles' dispersed by police

article

The Brief Brooklyn Park police say they broke up a car gathering that involved hundreds of vehicles on Saturday night. A smaller group in a park-and-ride lot was later found by patrolling officers and dispersed. Police say roads were blocked while police dispersed the crowds.



A car gathering with hundreds of vehicles at a vacant business parking lot in Brooklyn Park was dispersed by police on Saturday night.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said it responded to a "very large car gathering" at a vacant business lot just after 9 p.m.

Police say they dispersed the gathering, which "involved hundreds of vehicles," after many engaged in "reckless driving behavior" and caused "noise disturbances by revving their engines."

Officers then found a smaller group of vehicles at the park-and-ride in the 4400 block of 95th Avenue North, which was also dispersed for disturbing the peace.

Law enforcement personnel from the Minnesota State Patrol and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the dispersal.