Broadcasting hall of famer takes on new role as author

He's led a storied career that has earned him a spot this year in the Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame, but now a local radio executive and host is taking on a new title.

As an author, KMOJ-FM's Freddie Bell is using the power of words to transform lives.

Bell's "Words to the Wise" have been a fixture on KMOJ radio for years, and he believes that words have the power to transform lives.

"Something happens when you start speaking affirmatively. It changes you in a subconscious level," Bell told FOX 9.

The KMOJ General Manager and Host is taking his quotes and turning them into a book – more than 350 pages filled with short statements and affirmations to help guide readers through the day.

"Wherever you open it to, my idea is that it will speak to you for that day because it’s all affirmative," Bell said. They are words he lives by. "We find it very, very easy I think to talk negatively about who we are, ‘oh I’ll never do that’ – who do you think you are that you can achieve. We find that very easy."

Bell's career in broadcast spans decades. At KMOJ he's led the state's only urban radio station for more than six years.

He's now among five radio personalities to be inducted this year into the Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

"I’m grateful, I’m humble. It means that there’s still more work to do. And I’m excited to do that work," Bell said.

His words of inspiration are reaching people through the airwaves, and a now a book.

"I’m hoping that this will be a primer for a lot of students, a lot of people in business who are looking to take that next in their career," Bell said. "To husband and wives to better communicate with each other and for their children who are just trying to navigate through the ups and downs of life."

Bell will be inducted into the Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame on Sept. 17. For more information about his book click HERE.