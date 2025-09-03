'Bright colors' requested at funeral for Annunciation student Fletcher Merkel

The Brief A funeral service for 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel is scheduled for Sunday afternoon. Fletcher was killed during the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church on Aug. 27. Those who attend the funeral are asked to wear "bright colors" in memory of the 8-year-old.



A funeral service has been planned this weekend for 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel, one of the two children killed during the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church.

Fletcher Merkel funeral plans

What you can do:

Fletcher’s funeral service is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7, at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church, with visitation starting at 2 p.m., according to an obituary.

The obituary requests people who attend to "please wear bright colors" and, in lieu of flowers, consider making a contribution to a fund created in his memory.

What they're saying:

The full obituary for Fletcher Merkel can be read below:

"[Fletcher Merkel] had sparkling blue eyes, freckles, blonde hair that often defied gravity and an infectious smile. He was always in motion, dancing with every touchdown he scored in flag football, or playing basketball in the driveway with his older brother and neighborhood friends. Fletcher used his boundless creativity to build Lego cities with his siblings and cook new recipes like bacon macaroni and cheese alongside his parents. Whether it was pickled herring or blue cheese, he was always up for trying new foods.

"Curious about animals, he had an expansive collection of facts to share. During the summer he would bring turtles, frogs, fish, butterflies, caterpillars and worms home to study and release. Fishing with his father was one of his favorite activities. With his family, he explored the world, visiting the Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands and Spain in the last two years. He was looking forward to going to his first Packers game at Lambeau Field this fall, with dreams of being an NFL player one day himself.

"Fletcher shared his love generously with everyone around him, friends and family alike. He loved and will be loved forever by: his mother, Mollie; his father, Jesse; his older brother; his younger sister; his younger brother; his dog, Clementine; his grandfather Dennis; his aunt Erin, uncle Joe and their three children; his grandfather Ron and grandmother Carol; his aunt Laura, his uncle David and their two children. His grandmother Kathryn was already waiting for him."

Sharing one of Fletcher's favorite memories

Dig deeper:

Fletcher Merkel’s father, Jesse, called Falen’s radio show on KDWB to make a request and share cherished memory of his son on Tuesday afternoon, nearly a week after the shooting.

"One of Fletcher’s favorite memories was when he was able to be on the radio with you [Falen]. So I was wondering if you could maybe play back a clip from when he was on and play his favorite song [Ordinary] afterward."

The clip is from a July 3 segment where callers were asked to show their best firework impression. A woman called in saying, "My five kids in the car that are going to help me out!" and counted to three before they all started shouting and making firework sounds.

During the Jason Show on Wednesday, Falen recalled the conversation, noting Fletcher’s father had said his son ran into the house exclaiming, "Dad, we were on the radio!" and they proceeded to listen to the podcast "over and over" because they were so excited.