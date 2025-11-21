Brainerd schools are turning down the heat to save money this winter

The Brief Brainerd Public Schools is lowering the heat to 68 degrees this winter, down from 72 degrees. The district hopes to save a minimum of $100,000, and it comes when it's facing a budget reduction of about $5 million for the 2026-27 school year. Xcel Energy says turning down the heat over the winter can save about 5% on your home energy bill.



Brainerd Public Schools is lowering the temperature this winter in hopes of saving some money.

Local perspective:

Brainerd Public Schools Superintendent Peter Grant told FOX 9 the district is setting thermostats to 68 degrees this winter, down from 72 degrees.

Grant said the district is hoping to save a minimum of $100,000. This comes as the district is addressing a budget reduction of about $5 million for the 2026-27 school year, and it's a savings that can start on Dec. 1.

In addition to turning down the heat over the winter, the district will also set thermostats to 74 degrees next summer.

Dig deeper:

According to Brainerd Public Schools' website, there are 12 schools in the district and more than 6,000 students are enrolled.

The average high in Brainerd in December is about 26 degrees, while it's colder in January (average high of 21.4 degrees). The average low in December in Brainerd is 7.6 degrees, while the average low is 0.1 degrees in January, the National Weather Service states.

Saving money on your home heating bill: Tips

Why you should care:

Lowering your thermostat during the winter months from 72 degrees to 68 degrees can help save 5% on heating costs in a home, according to Xcel Energy. In fact, Xcel's energy saving tips for residential homes say you can save as much as 1% of your total heating bill for every degree you set your thermostat back.

If you're looking to save money, experts say 68 degrees is the ideal thermostat temperature for the winter while you're home. When you're not home or while you're asleep, setting the thermostat to around 65 degrees can help you save more money.

The U.S. Department of Energy says you can save as much as 10% a year on heating and cooling costs by turning your thermostat back 7–10 degrees for eight hours a day from the typical setting.

"During winter, the lower the interior temperature, the slower the heat loss. So the longer your house remains at the lower temperature, the more energy you save, because your house has lost less energy than it would have at the higher temperature," the U.S. Department of Energy's website says.

Programming your thermostat to make these adjustments automatically for when you're home and awake, and while you're asleep or gone is a simple way to save on energy costs year-round, experts suggest.