Boy injured in ATV crash with vehicle in Rice County, Minnesota

A boy is in the hospital after an ATV crashed with a vehicle in Shieldsville Township, according to the Rice County Sheriff's Office.

Thursday at 12:45 p.m., authorities responded to a crash in the 17000 block of Hunt Lake Trail. Deputies learned the boy was driving an ATV and came out of a ditch in an eastbound direction, when he collided with a vehicle heading northbound.

The force of the crash ejected the boy from the ATV and his helmet came loose. First responders took him to Allina Hospital - Faribault, where he was airlifted to a hospital in the Twin Cities metro for further treatment.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.