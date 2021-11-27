Boy injured after falling off trailer at tree farm in Meeker County

A child was injured Friday afternoon after he fell off a trailer and was run over in Meeker County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 3:50 p.m., officials received a 911 call that a child had fallen off a trailer and was run over at a tree farm business in the 67000 block of Highway 24 in Forest City Township.

When authorities arrived, they learned a 6-year-old boy was riding on a trailer with his parents and friends when he fell off. He was then run over by the trailer.

The child was airlifted to the hospital with internal injuries. It is believed his injuries are non-life threatening.

Officials said the trailer and vehicle were privately owned and operated. No employees of the business were involved with the incident.

No one else was injured, and the incident is considered an accident.