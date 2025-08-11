12-year-old boy accidentally shoots self in St. Paul: Police
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 12-year-old boy was seriously hurt overnight in St. Paul after he accidentally shot himself, police say.
What we know:
Police say they responded shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Monday to a report of shots fired on Congress Street West near Hall Avenue in the Riverview neighborhood.
At the scene, officers found a 12-year-old boy who had been shot. Police say the boy had accidentally shot himself.
What's next:
Police say the child was rushed to Regions Hospital in critical condition.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
The Source: This story uses information provided by St. Paul police.