12-year-old boy accidentally shoots self in St. Paul: Police

The Brief A 12-year-old boy suffered serious injuries following a shooting early Monday morning. Police say it appears the boy accidentally shot himself. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.



A 12-year-old boy was seriously hurt overnight in St. Paul after he accidentally shot himself, police say.

Boy shot in St. Paul

What we know:

Police say they responded shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Monday to a report of shots fired on Congress Street West near Hall Avenue in the Riverview neighborhood.

At the scene, officers found a 12-year-old boy who had been shot. Police say the boy had accidentally shot himself.

What's next:

Police say the child was rushed to Regions Hospital in critical condition.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.