12-year-old boy accidentally shoots self in St. Paul: Police

Published  August 11, 2025 12:44pm CDT
St. Paul
    • A 12-year-old boy suffered serious injuries following a shooting early Monday morning.
    • Police say it appears the boy accidentally shot himself.
    • The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 12-year-old boy was seriously hurt overnight in St. Paul after he accidentally shot himself, police say.

Boy shot in St. Paul

What we know:

Police say they responded shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Monday to a report of shots fired on Congress Street West near Hall Avenue in the Riverview neighborhood.

At the scene, officers found a 12-year-old boy who had been shot. Police say the boy had accidentally shot himself.

What's next:

Police say the child was rushed to Regions Hospital in critical condition.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

