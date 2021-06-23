Boy, 2, dies of drowning 8 days after being pulled from pond in Ham Lake

A two-year-old boy passed away eight days after he was found unresponsive in a pond in Ham Lake, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

On June 12, family members pulled Uriel Umzee Remi of Coon Rapids from a pond at Lion's Park and tried to revive him, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office. A helicopter took Uriel to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis, where he later died on June 20, the examiner's report stated.

According to the medical examiner, Uriel died of freshwater drowning.

The case is under investigation by the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

According to authorities, there have been at least 25 water-related deaths in Minnesota so far this year, five of them involving children.