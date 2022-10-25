Boy, 10, dies after falling from tree in Minnesota

A 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree near Walker, Minnesota, authorities said.

In a news release on Tuesday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office says it received a 911 call at 3:54 p.m. on Oct. 20 for a medical emergency on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township in rural Walker.

Deputies responded, learning a 10-year-old boy fell from a tree. Deputies performed first aid and the boy was transported by ambulance to a medical helicopter, where further life-saving efforts were performed.

However, the boy was pronounced dead.

No other details about the incident were released.