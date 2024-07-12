Bodycam footage released in North Branch police shooting

The North Branch Police Department on Friday released body camera footage of the fatal police shooting of a woman in June.

The shooting happened on June 27 as officers responded just before 9:20 p.m. near 3rd Avenue and Elm Street to a report of an "intoxicated and suicidal woman" who was reportedly armed with a handgun.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the woman as 36-year-old Jamie Ann Crabtree. The North Branch Police Department released redacted body camera footage from Officer Kyle Miller and Officer Duane Southworth, who used force during the incident.

The officers arrive at the scene, and Officer Miller shouts at Crabtree to "put the gun down." He asks his partner if he sees the gun in the woman's hand. He then shouts "pepper ball" before using non-lethal force. The BCA previously said Crabtree then appeared to be pointing an object at the officers, and Officer Southworth fired his department rifle.

As shots rang out, Crabtree could be heard screaming on the video. Officer Miller radios, "Shots fired, subject down," then shouts, "Don’t reach for it [the gun]," and instructs Crabtree to put her hands up.

"Show us your hands. We want to help. We want to talk. Show us your hands," an officer shouts.

Officer Miller notes the gun is on the ground next to her and instructs Crabtree to roll away from the firearm. It then takes several minutes for officers to approach the woman and place her under arrest.

The BCA said Crabtree died from her injuries at Lake Regions Emergency Medical Services. She sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The North Branch Police Department did not immediately release a statement when providing the videos.