Body pulled from Mississippi River in St. Paul

A body was pulled from the waters of the Mississippi River in St. Paul on Sunday, police say.

What we know:

St. Paul police say they responded around 10:10 a.m. to the report of a body in the waters of the Mississippi near Harriet Island.

At the scene, officers spotted the body and called in Ramsey County Water Patrol to assist with recovery.

Police say the body of a man was recovered and transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.

What we don't know:

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will make identification of the body.

It's unclear exactly how the man died.