Body of missing man found in Eagan pond

Police are investigating the death of a missing man who was found in a nearby pond Monday afternoon.

The Eagan Police Department said officers received a report about an empty vehicle with its door open on the 44000 block of Erin Drive around 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 28.

Investigators learned the driver, a 51-year-old man, had not returned home, and authorities officially reported him as a missing person. Law enforcement continued to search the area and later found the man dead in a nearby pond around 2:20 p.m., according to police.

The death remains under investigation, but police said it does not appear there is any risk to the community.