Body of missing boater recovered in northern Minnesota

Authorities are investigating after a missing boater's body was recovered in Crow Wing County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 6 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to the Little Rabbit Lake Boat Access in Ironton for a welfare check. A citizen reported seeing an unoccupied boat drifting about 75 feet off the shoreline not far from the boat launch. They also reported seeing a pair of socks and shoes sitting on the dock.

Deputies were able to locate the boat, but they could not find the boater. Because it was dark outside, a more extensive search was delayed until the next morning.

Tuesday morning, the county dive team recovered a deceased male in 17 feet of water approximately 15 feet off the end of the dock at the boat launch.

He was identified as 69-year-old William Elliott of Deerwood.