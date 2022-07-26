Boat hits kayak in Stearns County accident, serious injuries reported

An accident involving a boat crashing into a kayak on Sauk Lake left one with serious injuries Monday.

On July 25, at approximately 1:09 p.m. the Stearns County Sheriff's Office Communications Center received multiple emergency calls reporting a watercraft accident near the address of 41053 Sauk Lake Road in Sauk Centre.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, and on arrival it was determined that an 18-foot Crestliner boat driven by Michael Dunfee, 48, Sauk Centre, struck a two-person kayak being operated by Thomas Hegdal, 59, and Susan Hegdal, 62, of Fort Collins, Colorado.

Thomas sustained injuries, and Susan sustained serious injuries in the accident. They both initially received medical care at the Sauk Centre Hospital. Susan was later transported by helicopter to the St. Cloud Hospital for further medical care.

Dunfee and passengers were not injured in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation, but no impairment is believed to be involved, according to authorities.