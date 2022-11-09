One dead after Bloomington Police stolen vehicle chase leads to crash

One is dead after a stolen vehicle led Bloomington Police on a chase that eventually crashed into a guardrail and bridge pillar Tuesday.

According to police, at approximately 3:55 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Mall of America parking ramp after a license plate reader alerted them to the presence of a stolen vehicle. An officer located the vehicle in the west parking ramp, and attempted to make a stop, when it took off.

Another officer at Lindau Lane near Gate #3 of the mall saw the vehicle as it exited onto Lindau Lane, and the officer engaged in a pursuit at that time, according to police. The driver exited Lindau Lane to the on-ramp for eastbound I-494, when the vehicle collided into a guardrail. It then continued a short distance, and struck a bridge pillar.

Three adult occupants were found in the vehicle, with one in the front passenger seat and unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other two occupants were transported to the HCMC by ambulance.

The Minnesota State Patrol and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office are currently assisting with an investigation.