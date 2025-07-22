Bloomington Police report 40 broken car windows, uptick increases in Twin Cities
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - This week police around the metro are searching for a suspect - or suspects – who are responsible for the destruction of more than 100 car windows.
Car windows broken
What we know:
This is the second week in a row the Twin Cities have seen a wave of property damage, going back to a stretch from July 14 through July 16.
More recently, on the morning of July 21, dozens of car owners walked outside to quite the shock outside of Bloomington’s Great Wolf Lodge.
"Everybody's car windows were just smashed," witness Alicia Dubois said.
Bloomington police are searching for a person who they believe damaged 40 parked cars in hotel lots along American Boulevard East overnight between Sunday night and Monday morning.
"Everything in their vehicle was rummaged through, and all that was taken was cash, because their laptops and everything was still there," Dubois added.
70 windows destroyed in Minneapolis
Big picture view:
North of Bloomington, Minneapolis Police are also busy investigating more broken car windows.
In an email to FOX 9, Minneapolis police shared the following tips:
- Report suspicious activity near vehicles to 911 immediately
- When calling 911, helpful information for officers includes: Description of individuals engaged in the behavior, description including license plates of any vehicles involved, direction of travel of those involved
- Park in a well-lit and busy area
- Take your keys with you