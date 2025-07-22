Bloomington Police report 40 broken car windows, uptick increases in Twin Cities

The Brief Bloomington police shared a photo of a suspect believed to be connected to vehicles damaged in hotel parking lots off American Boulevard East on Monday. Police say 40 vehicles were damaged in the early morning hours on Monday. Minneapolis police were also investigating similar incidents on Monday.



This week police around the metro are searching for a suspect - or suspects – who are responsible for the destruction of more than 100 car windows.

Car windows broken

What we know:

This is the second week in a row the Twin Cities have seen a wave of property damage, going back to a stretch from July 14 through July 16.

More recently, on the morning of July 21, dozens of car owners walked outside to quite the shock outside of Bloomington’s Great Wolf Lodge.

"Everybody's car windows were just smashed," witness Alicia Dubois said.

Bloomington police are searching for a person who they believe damaged 40 parked cars in hotel lots along American Boulevard East overnight between Sunday night and Monday morning.

"Everything in their vehicle was rummaged through, and all that was taken was cash, because their laptops and everything was still there," Dubois added.

70 windows destroyed in Minneapolis

Big picture view:

North of Bloomington, Minneapolis Police are also busy investigating more broken car windows.

In an email to FOX 9, Minneapolis police shared the following tips: