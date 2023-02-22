Bloomington PD issues alert for missing woman

article

Bloomington police are asking people to keep an eye out for a Cadillac as they search for a missing woman who hasn't been seen in more than two weeks.

Officers say the woman, identified only as 27-year-old Lanika, was last seen in her red 2009 Cadillac CTS with the license plate WV-5562 with "an abusive boyfriend" near 98th and Lyndale Avenue.

Lanika is about 5'4'' tall and 128 pounds. Police say she hasn't been heard from since February 6.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, or who spots her red Cadillac, is asked to call 911.