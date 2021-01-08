Bloomington COVID-19 testing site moving to Creekside Community Center

A community COVID-19 saliva test site in Bloomington will be relocating from an elementary school to the Creekside Community Center, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The last day of testing at Ridgeview Elementary School will be on Jan. 13. Creekside will open for testing on Jan. 15. The site will run through a joint effort by the state, the Minnesota National Guard, Bloomington Public Health, Creekside and Vault Health.

While appointments are not required to take a COVID-19 test, people are encouraged to sign up at this link.

The testing will continue to be free. Insurance is not required. For those who do have insurance, the state will charge the insurance company. The state will cover costs for those who are uninsured or whose insurance does not cover the entire cost.

Since it is a saliva test, people are asked to not eat, drink, chew or smoke for at least 30 minutes before providing a sample.

People will receive their test results by email about 48 to 72 hours later.

New testing site location:

Creekside Community Center

9801 Penn Avenue South

Bloomington, MN 55431

Hours of operation beginning Jan. 15:

Noon to 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 15

Tuesday, Jan. 19 – Saturday, Jan. 23

Monday, Jan. 25 – Friday, Jan. 29

