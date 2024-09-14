Block party celebrates renaming of north Mpls street after mother to the community

The Brief North Minneapolis residents gathered at a block party to honor the legacy of Bernadette Anderson, who had part of Russell Avenue renamed in her honor. Anderson once had a teen club at the Uptown YWCA called Bernadette's Place. In addition to mentoring numerous children, Anderson once took in Prince at a young age.



Music filled the air on Russell Avenue in north Minneapolis to celebrate the legacy of a woman some consider the Mother of the Minneapolis Sound.

Bernadette Anderson's legacy

Bernadette Anderson lived on this block for years, fighting for equality and advocating for the well-being of the city's young people.

For her decades of dedication, the city renamed a portion of the street "Bernadette Anderson Way" in her honor.

"It's beautiful. Seeing people come out. People I haven't seen in a long time. People coming out for such an amazing celebration and purpose because of all the things my mother represented to everybody," said Anderson's son, Andre Cymone.

Queen Bernie wasn't just a mother to her six children.

She was a mother to the entire community, taking in her son's best friend, Prince Rogers Nelson, and raising him as one of her own.

What they're saying

"Growing up in this particular community, Bernadette made sure we were all loved and cared for and valued," said state senator Bobby Joe Champion, who grew up in the neighborhood.

Bobby Z, the drummer of Prince's backup band The Revolution, remembers hanging out in Anderson's basement with other young musicians like Morris Day, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

"Pretty remarkable woman. A generous woman. Really taught me a lot. Discussions were always robust, but she kept a lid on everybody," said Z.

Now the street where she lived is a reminder that a passion for helping others can pave the way to a better future.

"It's a statement young girls can look at. She's a beacon, and now she has a street named after her. Everytime they see that, people can say 'Who is Bernadette Anderson?' and it just opens up a world of information and all the things that she did," said Cymone.