'Birthday Buddies': Mounds View family shares more than a name

article

With four young kids, the Garbaczs are already pretty close, but several members of the Mounds View family share more than just the same last name - they share birthdays.

Growing up, Rex had combined birthday parties with his older brother, Max, because they were both born on January 10, three years apart.

But, when Rex's wife went into labor with their oldest daughter, Sally, they were surprised when their bundle of joy arrived on January 10, as well.

"It’s kind of an oddity, I guess. I don't hear about it too often. It’s more fun than anything," Rex said. "You kind of think of your birthday as our own; you don't share that with someone super close to you."

Not only are the father and daughter "birthday buddies," as their family calls them, sharing birthdays now runs in the family. Two-year-old Francine and two-day old Josephine were both born on June 13.

"I guess everyone in the family got what they wanted because when they found out we were due in June, everyone was secretly hoping they would be birthday buddies," said Sam Garbacz, Rex's wife.

Rex said sharing birthdays means bigger parties, and hopefully the same thing happening in the next generation will result in stronger family ties.

"We didn't really plan for it, but here it is and it’s fantastic," said Rex.