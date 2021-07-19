Biden speaking on economic recovery amid the pandemic

President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks Monday morning on the country’s economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden is expected to tout a substantial jobs increase - from 60,000 to 600,000 new jobs per month - with a credit to his American Rescue Plan. He’s scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. ET.

His remarks come as consumer prices in the country last month saw the largest inflation spike since 2008, evidence that a swift rebound in spending has run up against widespread supply shortages.

The pickup in inflation, which has coincided with the economy’s rapid recovery from the pandemic recession, will likely intensify a debate at the Federal Reserve and between the Biden administration and congressional Republicans about how persistent the accelerating price increases will prove to be.

The Fed and the White House have made clear their belief that the current bout of inflation will prove temporary. As supply chain bottlenecks are resolved and the economy returns to normal, they suggest, the price spikes for such items as used cars, hotel rooms and clothing will fade.

Some economists, along with Wall Street investors, have indicated that they agree.

Meanwhile, Biden is also set to make his case Monday for how his Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework can sustain the economy’s growth.

The $1.2 trillion plan calls for investments in transportation, water and power infrastructures with resilience to the changing climate.

The president is also now confronting the worrying reality of rising COVID-19 cases and deaths — and the limitations of his ability to combat the persistent vaccine hesitance responsible for the summer backslide.

Cases of COVID-19 have tripled over the past three weeks, and hospitalizations and deaths are rising among unvaccinated people.

While the rates are still sharply down from their January highs, officials are concerned by the reversing trendlines and what they consider needless illness and death. And cases are expected to continue to rise in coming weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.