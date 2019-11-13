Bicyclist fatally struck by school bus in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A school bus fatally struck a bicyclist early Wednesday morning in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.
According to police, at about 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on Zane Avenue near 65th Avenue. When they arrived, they discovered a school bus hit a man on a bike. The man died at the scene.
The school bus driver, who was transporting 10 kids to a charter school, is cooperating with the investigation. The children were put on another bus and transported to school.
The crash is still under investigation.
