Bicyclist fatally struck by school bus in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

A school bus fatally struck a bicyclist early Wednesday morning in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

According to police, at about 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on Zane Avenue near 65th Avenue. When they arrived, they discovered a school bus hit a man on a bike. The man died at the scene.

The school bus driver, who was transporting 10 kids to a charter school, is cooperating with the investigation. The children were put on another bus and transported to school.

The crash is still under investigation.

