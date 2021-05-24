BWCA wildfire in northern Minnesota now 100% contained, officials say

article

The wildfire burning in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northern Minnesota, now known as the Bezhik fire, is now 100% contained, officials announced Sunday.

The lightning-caused forest fire started Monday northwest of Bezhik Lake and west of Big Moose Lake in the BWCA, growing to about 950 acres Thursday.

According to the U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest, firefighters and aircraft had been fighting the fire for days and were able to contain it Sunday.

Authorities said that while the perimeter of the fire has been worked by firefighters, "interior pockets of fuel might still burn, so smoke may be visible at times."

Crews will still be monitoring the situation over the next several days.