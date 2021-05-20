Boundary Waters wildfire spreads to 950 acres, US Forest Service says

article

A 950-acre wildfire is burning in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness this week, the U.S. Forest Service says.

Now known as the Bezhik Fire, the lightning-caused forest fire started Monday northwest of Bezhik Lake and west of Big Moose Lake in the BWCA.

The initial estimates of the fire showed it to be about 7-10 acres in a very remote part of the wilderness, away from any travel routes and lakes and rivers. As of Thursday, however, the fire grew to about 950 acres.

The Forest Service says the fire has not grown much over the last two days due to rainy and cloudy weather conditions. It estimates the fire is about 10% contained.

Fire crews were able to approach the edge of the fire and assess conditions Wednesday. Fire crews have also employed aircraft support to drop water.

As of Thursday, the Superior National Forest’s Road 464 (Moose Loop) is closed, as is Forest Road 465, BWCAW Entry point 8 Moose River South and BWCAW Entry Point 76 Big Moose Trail.