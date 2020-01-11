Benefit concert raises money for victims of Cedar-Riverside fire that killed 5

article

A show put on Saturday night in the Twin Cities raised money to help the families victimized by the massive fire in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood last year.

The fire on the 500 block of Cedar Avenue South that broke out on November 27 took the lives of five people and injured four others.

The benefit show held at the Cedar Cultural Center featured seven local bands. Ticket prices ranged from $10 to $50 with proceeds going to support the 630 Cedar Fire Relief Committee, which was created to help fire survivors.

The fire started in an apartment on the 14th floor of a high-rise apartment building in Cedar-Riverside and it spread to the hallway. (FOX 9)

The cause of the fire was labeled "undetermined" but investigators narrowed the cause down to three possibilities: an electrical fire caused by an extension cord, smoking materials, or combustibles near a baseboard heater.

You can still make donations online to help families via GiveMN.org.