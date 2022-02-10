Beetlejuice, Tootsie among Broadway shows headed to MPLS

It's showtime! After nearly two years of pandemic-induced shutdowns and a flurry of rescheduled tours, the Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced its 2022-2023 Broadway season.

Featuring a mix of new shows and old standbys, the season boasts 16 weeks of Broadway at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Minneapolis.

The ghost-with-the-most, "Beetlejuice" makes its Minnesota premiere this September. Based on Tim Burton's beloved film, the musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, whose whole life changes when she meets a demon with a thing for stripes.

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe & the cast of Tina -- The Tina Turner Musical. Photo by Manuel Harlan

Other new shows headed to Minneapolis include "Tina – The Tina Turner Musical", "Tootsie" and "Jagged Little Pill". The lineup also includes a new play -- "Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird" arrives in February with actor Richard Thomas playing the leading role.

The season kicks off this August with a five-week visit from "Wicked". Other favorites returning this fall include "Cats", "Beautiful - The Carole King Musical", "Hairspray", and "Les Miserables".

2023 will also feature the return engagement of "Hamilton". The Broadway blockbuster plays the Orpheum for five weeks in April and May. However, "Hamilton" is not technically part of the new season, as it's a holdover from canceled engagements in 2020.

Current season ticket packages can be renewed immediately. New subscribers can grab tickets this April – with a seven-show package starting at $300.

Check out the full 2022 - 2023 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season below:

"Wicked", July 27 - Aug. 28, 2022

"Beetlejuice", Sept. 13 - 18, 2022

"Cats", Oct. 25 - 30, 2022

"Beautiful – The Carole King Musical", Nov. 16 - 20, 2022

"Les Miserables", Dec. 6 - 18, 2022

"Hairspray", Jan. 10 - 15, 2023

"Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird", Feb. 14 - 19, 2023

"Tina – The Tina Turner Musical", March 1 - 12, 2023

"Hamilton", April 4 - May 7, 2023 (Part of the 2021 - 2022 season)

"Tootsie", June 20 - 25, 2023

"Jagged Little Pill", Aug. 8 - 13, 2023