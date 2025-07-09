Expand / Collapse search

Bear surprised by motion-activated sprinkler: Video

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 9, 2025 9:33am CDT
Wild Nature
FOX 9
Bear shocked by sprinkler

Bear shocked by sprinkler

A black bear got quite the surprise when it activated a sprinkler in a yard in Minnesota. Security camera footage captured the hilarious moment when a bear stepped in front of the sprinkler and was almost instantly hit in the face with water. The bear then ran away.

The Brief

    • A bear in Minnesota got surprised by a motion-activated sprinkler and ran off.
    • The hilarious moment was captured on video.
    • The homeowner installed the sprinkler to deter animals from her pond, but she didn't expect a bear to get sprayed.

FRAZEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A black bear got quite the surprise when it activated a sprinkler in a yard in Minnesota. 

Bear shocked by sprinkler in hilarious video

Local perspective:

Security camera footage captured the hilarious moment when a bear stepped in front of the sprinkler and was almost instantly hit in the face with water. The bear then ran away. 

What they're saying:

Sanda McCartney told Storyful the sprinkler was meant for other pests. She said, "I set this up to deter raccoons from my pond, and never expected a black bear to test it out."

She set up the sprinkler hours before the bear wandered up to it.

Wild NaturePets and AnimalsMinnesota