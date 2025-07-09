Bear surprised by motion-activated sprinkler: Video
FRAZEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A black bear got quite the surprise when it activated a sprinkler in a yard in Minnesota.
Bear shocked by sprinkler in hilarious video
Local perspective:
Security camera footage captured the hilarious moment when a bear stepped in front of the sprinkler and was almost instantly hit in the face with water. The bear then ran away.
What they're saying:
Sanda McCartney told Storyful the sprinkler was meant for other pests. She said, "I set this up to deter raccoons from my pond, and never expected a black bear to test it out."
She set up the sprinkler hours before the bear wandered up to it.