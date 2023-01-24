BCA: Missing 10-year-old St. Paul girl hasn't been seen since last Friday

article

The Minnesota BCA says a missing 10-year-old girl in St. Paul hasn't been seen in four days.

In an alert issued on Tuesday, the BCA says 10-year-old Ariyah Lewis left her home on 7th Street on January 20 and hasn't been seen since.

The BCA is working with St. Paul police to bring her back home. Lewis was last seen wearing a beige jogging suit with multiple patches on her sweatshirt, a black winter jacket, with French braids in her hair. Investigators say she was also carrying multiple plastic bags.

If you have seen Lewis, you are asked to call St. Paul police at 651-291-1111.

CORRECTION: The BCA originally said the girl had been missing since January 10 but corrected later saying she went missing on the 20th.