BCA investigating police involved shooting in St. Paul

St. Paul Police are on the scene of a shooting Saturday night.

The St. Paul Police Department said the shooting occurred at 5 p.m. on the 100 block of Western Avenue South. There was a police presence at an apartment complex in the area.

Officers did not provide further details about the shooting. Agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were at the scene and later said they were responding to a "use-of-force" incident.

The St. Paul Police Department said there will be a press conference later tonight.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.