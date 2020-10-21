Bars, restaurants can host sports leagues under new guidance

Bars and restaurants in Minnesota are allowed to host leagues for sports like darts, pool or beanbags amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new guidance released Wednesday.

The Minnesota Department of Health updated its guidance for bars and restaurants amid the COVID-19 pandemic to allow bars and restaurants to host leagues under certain conditions.

Under the new guidelines, bars and restaurants must reduce their capacity from 50% to 25% percent with a maximum of 250 patrons during such events. The guidelines also require bars and restaurants to schedule games and activities to manage attendance and provide for 6 feet of physical distancing between players, including in waiting areas.

Customers are not allowed to use pool tables, dartboards or other entertainment devices while dining at bars and restaurants unless it is part of a league or an organized event, according to the updated guidance.