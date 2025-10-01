Barron County shooting leaves man dead, woman wounded
BARRON, Wis. (FOX 9) - A shooting in Barron County, Wisconsin has left one man dead, and a woman injured Wednesday.
Fatal Barron County shooting
What we know:
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a shots-fired call on Candy Lane in the city of Barron.
Officers then found a man dead and a woman injured. The suspect appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.
Both the woman and the suspect were taken to the hospital.
Authorities have stated there is no threat to the public.
Authorities say they are aware of a "disturbing" Snapchat video related to the incident, and are actively working with Snapchat to have it removed.
What we don't know:
The conditions of the woman and the suspect have not been disclosed.
Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting.
The Source: Information from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.