Barron County crash involving camper leads to serious injuries

A car crashing into a camper Sunday morning led to a person airlifted from the scene with serious injuries in western Wisconsin on Sunday.

At 11:03 a.m. Aug. 28, the Barron County, Wisconsin, 911 Center received a call of a two-vehicle crash on Hwy P and 19th Avenue just south of Cumberland.

An Initial investigation revealed a vehicle failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection, then struck a truck pulling the large camper. The woman driving the vehicle was transported to Cumberland Hospital with unknown injuries.

Of the four occupants in the truck, two were treated and released at the scene with minor injuries; one was transported to Cumberland Hospital with unknown injuries; and one was flown to an Eau Claire hospital with serious injuries.

Multiple agencies, including the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Cumberland Ambulance, Cumberland Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance and Life Link Helicopter responded to the scene.