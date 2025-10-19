Autumn fishing in Minnesota: Tips and tactics

The Brief Fall fishing has improved after recent cold snaps. Walleyes are moving to deeper waters and shallow sand. Shore fishing can be successful with live bait near cover.



Recent cold snaps are changing fish behavior as autumn settles in, leading some anglers to change fishing patterns with the season.

Fall fishing patterns

Local perspective:

The warm start to fall slowed down fishing, but recent cold snaps have improved the bite, especially for walleyes.

Local Minnesota fighting guide, TJ Erickson, said fish are now moving into deeper waters and shallow sandy areas.

For those anglers fishing from shore, using live bait near cover like weeds or wood can increase chances of success.

It's important to find areas with some form of cover for the best chance at getting a fish to bite.

Dig deeper:

Those looking to catch walleyes should look for brake lines and structures in the 20 to 30-foot depth range.

Shallow sand areas are also promising spots, especially on lakes like Leech Lake or Lake Winnibigoshish.