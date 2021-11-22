Authorities investigate fatal crash in St. Cloud, Minn.

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash Monday night in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

According to the state patrol, at about 5:15 p.m., a Kenworth semi truck was stopped in traffic northbound Highway 15 at 2nd Street South. The commercial straight truck was northbound Highway 15 and collided with the rear of the semi.

Officials say the passenger in the straight truck died at the scene. The drivers were not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.