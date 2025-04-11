Authorities ID Jordan woman killed in Highway 169 crash with semi

The Brief Authorities identified a 78-year-old woman killed in a crash on Tuesday as Catherine Ann Johnston of Jordan. The crash happened on Highway 169 at Highway 282. She was pronounced dead at the scene.



Authorities have identified a 78-year-old woman killed after being involved in a crash with a semi-truck in Jordan on Tuesday.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as Catherine Ann Johnston of Jordan. Authorities say she died of multiple blunt force injuries related to the crash.

The crash

What we know:

Authorities just before 1 p.m. to a report of a crash on southbound Highway 169 at Highway 282.

Johnston was driving a 2017 Subaru Outback westbound on Highway 282, entering the intersection at Highway 169 when she was hit by a Peterbilt tractor truck, authorities say.

