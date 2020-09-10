As COVID-19 conditions improve at long-term care facilities, concern remains for community transmission

article

Minnesota health officials say the current outlook for long-term facilities in Minnesota has improved drastically compared to when the pandemic started, but continued vigilance of safety practices will be key to help keep residents at those facilities safe.

During a coronavirus briefing Thursday, Minnesota Department of Health Director of Office of Health Facility Complaints Lindsey Krueger provided an update for long-term care facilities, saying prevention efforts have helped curb the amount of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Krueger says in April 84.2% of Minnesota’s coronavirus deaths were connected to an assisted living facility. That number steadily decreased over the last five months to 52.1% in August.

Since the pandemic began 67% of nursing homes have had an outbreak and 31% of assisted living facilities have had an outbreak. As of Thursday, 39.4% of skilled nursing facilities currently had one or more COVID-19 cases and 10.34% of assisted living facilities currently had one or more cases.

“I wanted to highlight this data today because it is a great success to mention,” said Krueger. “This progress hasn’t happened by accident, there has been some great work taking place in facilities by administrators, staff and a host of partners at the state and local level.”

In order to strike a balance between coronavirus safety and maintaining mental health with social visits, in July, MDH issued guidance that would allow designated “essential caregivers” – a family member, friend or volunteer – who would be allowed to make in-person visits.

Krueger says MDH conducted a survey of nursing homes and assisted living facilities regarding the guidelines. Of the facilities that replied, 68 percent said they have implemented essential caregiver guidance.

To date, Krueger says there have not been any COVID-19 cases in a long-term care facility linked to an essential caregiver. However, she says community transmission continues to be a concern for long-term care facilities.

“As the community spread increases, we need to be thoughtful of the people coming into and out of these facilities,” said Krueger. “We know that the biggest threat right now is from healthcare workers themselves bringing in COVID-19.”