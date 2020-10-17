Artist paints pumpkins at Ridgedale Center to support breast cancer charity

article

Nothing says Halloween like decorating pumpkins and that's what one local artist is doing for "The Great Pumpkin Experience."

The special Halloween event is showcasing a number of custom painted pumpkins by Alicia Danzig. They're selling at the Ridgedale Center this weekend.

One hundred percent of the proceeds go to the Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Foundation.

"The response has, I mean everyone has been very nice here," said Lindsey Hagan with Hope Chest for Breast Cancer. "The artist is phenomenal; she's dedicating her time to the pumpkins. The stores here at Ridgedale, a couple of the restaurants have donated gift cards that we can then give. The ones that don't get sold will end up going to some of our breast cancer patients."

Pumpkins that do not sell during the weekend will be sold at Hope Chest for Breast Cancer's Orono location.

The event continues from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.