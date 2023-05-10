Arson suspected in Brooklyn Park garage fire, suspect in custody

There were two separate garage fires in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday, one of which is believed to have been arson.

At 3:48 p.m., the Brooklyn Park Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at 6433 Georgia Ave. in Brooklyn Park. Upon arrival, responding crews found an involved attached garage fire extending to the home.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire was arson. A suspect is currently in custody.

Later Tuesday, at 5:49 p.m., the fire department was dispatched to another structure fire at 3116 75th Ave. in Brooklyn Park. Upon arrival, responding crews found another involved attached garage fire extending to a home. There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Brooklyn Park received help from the West Metro, Osseo, Brooklyn Center, Plymouth and Fridley fire departments in an effort to contain the fire.