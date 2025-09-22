Arden Hills could allow residents to keep backyard ducks

article

The Brief Arden Hills residents could soon be allowed to keep backyard flocks of ducks. The city council is considering a change during a meeting on Monday. The change comes as the city looks at relaxing rules regarding backyard chicken flocks.



Arden Hills reviews chicken ordinance

What we know:

The change comes as the Arden Hills City Council considers scaling back rules for keeping backyard chickens. Among the changes under consideration for chicken flocks are:

Allowing residents to keep up to seven chickens. The previous limit was three.

Allowing for larger coop sizes.

Allowing chickens to roam in a fenced in yard.

Allowing for chicken coops in detached garages.

Allowing residents to keep ducks

Local perspective:

According to a staff memo included in the council docket, while the city was considering relaxing the rules for chicken coops, staff also looked into allowing backyard ducks, after a suggestion at the planning board stage.

When staff checked around, they found six other cities in the metro that allowed residents to keep ducks, under the same rules as keeping chicken. As a result, city leaders are now considering adding ducks to its ordinance on backyard flocks.

What's next:

On Monday, the Arden Hills City Council will hold a public comment session on the changes to the chicken ordinance. So far, the city has received two comments about the proposal, one for and one against the changes.

The measure was approved at the planning board on a 7-0 vote.