Anxiety and depression screenings recommended by U.S. health officials

Reporting from the Associated Press contributed to this story.

An influential health guidelines group says U.S. doctors should regularly screen adults for anxiety. It's the first time the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has recommended anxiety screening in primary care for adults without symptoms.

Mental health is health, and professionals say some employers are finally starting to recognize that. There's been a lot of stress related to juggling children, jobs, food insecurity and the uncertainty left by the pandemic.

Though it’s been two and a half years since the start of the pandemic, in many ways, it's still taking its toll.

"We still have people dying every day because of COVID, and so we can't just kind of push it in a box and think that it's going to be OK. We've had a lot happened to us. We need to kind of recognize it, talk about it," said Sue Abderholden, executive director of NAMI Minnesota.

Abderholden said most people experienced some type of anxiety or depression, even just for a couple of days, over the last two years. The pandemic increased anxiety, the most common mental illness, by 25% across the world.

"It's an average of 23 years between when someone's actually experiencing the symptoms and actually accessing treatment," Abderholden said.

The report released Tuesday is open for public comment until Oct. 17. The group usually affirms its draft guidance. Anxiety disorders are among the most common mental health complaints, affecting about 40% of U.S. women at some point in their lives and more than one in four men. The panel's guidance often determines insurance decisions.

The panel is also recommending adults be screened for depression.

Screening is different from diagnosis, and in the case of the anxiety screening, it's a simple seven-question quiz with questions like "how often you feel nervous."

"The widespread screening could also really spark a change in how we view mental health," said Dr. Barbara Skodje-Mack, a licensed marriage and family therapist with CentraCare.

Dr. Skodje-Mack said at CentraCare, she has seen an increased need for services, longer wait times and more referrals.

She said the sooner a mental illness is caught, the sooner doctors can provide support.

"Depression and anxiety are treatable just like high blood pressure or other types of health issues. We want to know that there's a problem there, so that we can help," she said.

The CDC has some tips for coping with stress, including waking up and going to bed at the same time every day, moving around more, sitting less, deep breathing and meditation.

If you need immediate help, dial 911. You can also text or call the suicide lifeline at 988.