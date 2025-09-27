Annunciation Catholic Community marks 1-month anniversary of mass shooting

The Brief One month after a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church, community members gathered in remembrance on Saturday. Victims Harper Moyski and Fletcher Merkel were remembered with prayers, songs and speeches. In one month, the Catholic Community Foundation’s Hope and Healing Fund raised $3 million for Annunciation Church.



One month after a mass shooting claimed the lives of two children and injured 21 other people at Annunciation Catholic Church, faith communities across the Twin Cities came together on Saturday, to reflect on the community’s tremendous loss.

"We are holding each other up and being held up," a speaker said on Saturday. "We are learning to feel safe again."

The focus remains on honoring the lives of Harper Moyski and Fletcher Merkel, who died in the school mass shooting during the first week of the school year.

"They were taken from us. We refuse to let their lights be dimmed," a speaker said.

Despite its collective grief, the community has made efforts to move forward. Some students have returned to the Annunciation campus, and mass has resumed in the school auditorium.

"We are called to be a community. We are called to be together. We are called to be the light, remembering what happened, but not being defined by what happened," Annunciation Catholic School Principal Matthew DeBoer said.

Cathedral of St. Paul marks anniversary

What we know:

At the Cathedral of St. Paul, Archbishop Bernard Hebda led a special Mass, echoing similar themes.

One month after the shooting, support continues to pour in. The Catholic Community Foundation of Minnesota has now raised over $3 million through its Hope and Healing Fund to support the Annunciation Catholic community.