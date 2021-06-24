Allina Health employees will be required to get flu vaccine

article

Influenza vaccination will be mandatory for all Allina Health employees, starting this flu season, the health care system announced Thursday.

The new mandatory policy will also impact students, contracted staff and volunteers across the Allina Health system, which includes more than 90 clinics, 11 hospitals and 15 retail pharmacies throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

There will be limited exceptions for medical and religious reasons.

"Health care workers are at a higher risk of exposure to influenza," said Molly Clark, vice president, safety and quality for Allina Health in a press release. "By being immunized we’re helping protect our team, our patients, and our ability to care for the communities we serve."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends health care workers get the flu vaccine annually.

At this time, Allina Health employees will not be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.