Allina Health closes infusion center at United Hospital in St. Paul

The Brief Allina Health closed its United Hospital infusion unit in St. Paul on Friday. Hospital officials say patients will transition their care to the two remaining infusion centers. This comes after the closure of the United Pain Center in St. Paul in late July 2025.



Allina Health closes United Hospital Infusion unit

What they're saying:

Allina Health released the following statement on the closing:

"Allina Health has made the decision to consolidate our infusion services on our United Hospital campus.

"As part of this consolidation, the last day of patient care at our United Hospital infusion unit was Friday, Sept. 5. Allina Health will help patients transition their care to two remaining infusion centers at our United Hospital campus (Allina Health Cancer Institute or Allina Health United Medical Specialties Clinic Infusion Center) or another Allina Health infusion center in the metro area.

"We are grateful for the excellent care our compassionate care team members have provided for our patients. We will work with impacted care team members to find other positions within the Allina Health system."

The backstory:

This comes after the closure of the United Pain Center in St. Paul in late July, which Allina blamed on staffing issues.

