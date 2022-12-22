Ali Ahmed Aslam, often credited as inventor of chicken tikka masala, dies at 77

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Dodge County, Douglas County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Scott County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Wright County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Traverse County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Martin County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County, Traverse County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Todd County, Waseca County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County

Ali Ahmed Aslam, often credited as inventor of chicken tikka masala, dies at 77

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Updated 8:58AM
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team
FILE IMAGE - Ali Ahmed Aslam, the owner of the Shish Mahal restaurant in Glasgow, is pictured with a plate of Chicken Tikka Masala in his restaurant, on July 29, 2009. The Ali family, owners of Shish Mahal restaurant in Glasgow, claim to have come up

GLASGOW, Scotland - Ali Ahmed Aslam, a chef often credited with inventing the popular chicken tikka masala dish, has died, according to a post by his restaurant and multiple reports. He was 77.

Aslam’s death was announced on Monday by his Shish Mahal restaurant in Glasgow, Scotland, which closed for 48 hours in a sign of respect and to allow staff to mourn.

Aslam first came up with the chicken tikka masala dish in the 1970s at Shish Mahal when a customer asked if there was a way of making his chicken tikka less dry, according to an interview with Agence France-Presse in 2009

"Chicken tikka masala was invented in this restaurant, we used to make chicken tikka, and one day a customer said, 'I'd take some sauce with that, this is a bit dry'," Aslam told AFP. 

"We thought we'd better cook the chicken with some sauce," he continued in the 2009 interview. "So from here, we cooked chicken tikka with the sauce that contains yogurt, cream, spices."

The chicken tikka masala dish consists of boneless chicken pieces marinated in a spicy curry and tomato sauce. While it’s difficult to prove its true origins, with some convinced the dish originated in India, chicken tikka masala went on to become a large part of U.K. culinary culture and is generally regarded as a toned-down curry dish for Westerners

GettyImages-89533749.jpg

FILE - A plate of Chicken Tikka Masala is pictured in the Shish Mahal restaurant in Glasgow, Scotland, on July 29, 2009. (Photo credit: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images)

Aslam told AFP that the chicken tikka masala is prepared according to a customer's taste.

"Usually they don't take hot curry, that's why we cook it with yogurt and cream," he said.

In 2009, Aslam campaigned unsuccessfully for the dish to be granted "Protected Designation of Origin" status by the European Union, which protects the name of a product that comes from a specific region and follows a particular traditional production process. Other foods with this status include the famous Italian wine Chianti and Greek feta cheese

Mohammed Sarwar, the former member of parliament (MP) for Glasgow Central and Britain’s first-ever Muslim MP, tabled a motion in the House of Commons that same year calling for E.U. protection, according to AFP and the BBC.

Aslam, originally from Punjab province in Pakistan, moved with his family to Glasgow as a young boy, according to AFP. He opened Shish Mahal in Glasgow's west end in 1964.

He leaves behind a wife, three sons, and two daughters, according to the news outlet. 

This story was reported from Cincinnati.