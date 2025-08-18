Family ‘heartbroken’ after court overturns conviction for alleged accomplice in Alex Becker’s killing

The Brief On Monday, the aiding and abetting conviction of Detwan Allen in the 2022 killing of Alex Becker was reversed by the Minnesota Court of Appeals. The court concluded that the evidence did not prove Allen knew Becker would be killed during a 2022 botched robbery attempt. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office is considering a petition for review with the Minnesota Supreme Court.



On Monday, the Minnesota Court of Appeals brought more bad news to an already heartbroken family by reversing the conviction and 30-year prison sentence for Detwan Allen, who was found guilty of aiding and abetting the murder of Alex Becker.

Family reacts

The other side:

"I don’t feel like justice is being served," Alex’s aunt Hidy Hammarsten said. "It’s very heartbreaking."

Just days after Christmas in 2022, 22-year-old Alex Becker was shot six times. Becker was killed in an alleyway outside his mother's home during a botched robbery attempt while he walked home from work.

Allen, Shaun Travis, and Arteze Kinerd were later charged in his killing; but while Kinerd is behind bars after pleading guilty, Travis was acquitted during a bench trial, and this week Allen’s conviction was reversed.

In Monday’s opinion, the judges wrote that the evidence doesn't support Allen’s aiding and abetting conviction. The court concluded that while Allen was likely acting with ill intent, the evidence doesn't prove Allen knew they would kill Becker, and his response to shots being fired showed he may have been surprised.

"I don’t think I could possibly heal from this," Alex’s mother, Tara Becker told FOX 9. "Every single day, I miss Alex. I’m reminded of his absence."

Now, Alex's loved ones feel helpless, knowing there is nothing they can do about this outcome, and worrying that Alex’s killers may harm more people.

"I truly feel we need to reform our justice system," Hammarsten said. "We can’t have murderers going free, especially when we know it was them that did it – DNA, video evidence, the gun -- we can’t just let these people go off of technicalities. Our streets are not safe anymore."

Ramsey County Attorney’s Office releases statement

What they're saying:

The statement reads: "We are disappointed in the outcome and are reviewing the appellate court’s decision in this case. We have 30 days to consider whether a petition for review to the Minnesota Supreme Court is warranted in this matter."