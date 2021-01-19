Aldi workers who get COVID-19 vaccine will receive extra pay, company says

article

Employees of the budget grocer Aldi who choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will be paid for such efforts, the company said this week.

In a news release on Tuesday, Aldi said that it would give U.S. employees up to four hours of pay if they choose to be inoculated.

"ALDI is ensuring that all hourly workers who wish to receive the vaccine are able to do so without concern about losing pay or taking time away from work. The company will cover costs associated with vaccine administration and will provide employees with two hours of pay for each dose they receive, up to four hours total, as well as scheduling flexibility for salaried employees," the German company said in the news release.

Aldi, which has 2,000 locations across 37 states, added that it also plans to implement "on-site vaccination clinics" at its warehouse and office locations in an effort to "ensure its employees have easy access to the vaccine."

The news follows similar initiatives announced by Dollar General Corp., which is also offering its employees four hours of pay if they get the vaccine, and Instacart Inc., the grocery delivery service, which said it would give its employees a $25 stipend if they receive the jab.

Additionally, grocery chain Trader Joe’s, which has more than 50,000 employees, said last week that it will give employees two hours of pay per dose, adding that it will move schedules around to ensure employees have time to get the shot.

