Al Mahmood Foundation makes 1,500 masks in one week for health care workers

The Al Mahmood Foundation in Prior Lake, Minnesota is helping to fill a critical supply: 1,500 masks in seven days.

Friday, those masks were delivered to St. Francis, United Health and Abbott Northwestern hospitals in the Twin Cities metro area.

Last week, the foundation spread word to the Muslim community and in days found more than 40 families to help sew. For those without access to sewing materials, they organized to have them delivered, so anyone could help.

“There was a lot of creativity,” said Saima Shafiq, a volunteer organizer. “Everybody was doing what they can and they were passionate about it and I think the best part that we see is that they are still willing to do more. They want to keep serving as long as it is needed.”

“We are extremely grateful to everyone here who has put so much time and effort and hard work into answering the call for medical supplies that we’re all in need of,” said Heather Peterson, director of community engagement at Allina Health.



