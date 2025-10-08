Airports face disruptions amid government shutdown

The Brief Air traffic controller shortages are causing delays at airports in other cities. Due to the shutdown, air traffic controllers are working without pay, leading to staff shortages and delays. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport had some delays Wednesday morning but no major issues.



The ongoing government shutdown is causing significant disruptions at some airports across the country, as air traffic controllers are working without pay.

Shutdown impacts air travel

What we know:

As the government shutdown marks its first week on Wednesday, some of the impacts of the shutdown are becoming apparent for travelers.

On Monday afternoon, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said air traffic controllers calling in sick shut down the Hollywood Burbank Airport for nearly six hours. On Tuesday, other airports, including O'Hare in Chicago, Nashville, Houston, and Las Vegas also faced disruptions due to air traffic control shortages.

Dig deeper:

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers are also among the federal workers not getting paid due to the shutdown. The TSA is asking travelers to be patient as the shutdown could lead to longer security lines.

Delays at MSP Airport

Local perspective:

In Minneapolis, some flights were facing delays Wednesday morning, but the airport wasn't facing any crippling disruptions.

FOX 9 spoke with travelers who said they prepared themselves for issues when they arrived at the airport. "I work the next day after I come home, so I'm hoping it doesn't get delayed. I would have been really worried if it got delayed today because I'm going to my sister's wedding. That's why I came a few hours early."

What's next:

President Trump signaled on Monday he was open to making a deal with Democrats on healthcare subsidies that are set to expire. But, he urged Democratic leaders to pass a funding bill immediately while they work on a deal for the subsidies.

Meanwhile, in Minnesota, many families are preparing to travel for MEA weekend, which is one of the busiest times of the year at MSP. Air travel experts recommend arriving at the airport extra early during the shutdown, especially if traveling during MEA.