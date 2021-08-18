Twin Cities bridal shops to pay restitution for delayed wedding dresses, AG Ellison says

Two Twin Cities wedding dress shops will pay restitution for brides who suffered damages after their dresses were not delivered within the promised timeframe, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's Office announced Wednesday.

The attorney general's office said it has obtained relief from Posh Bridal Couture and m. Elizabeth Bridal after a number of brides reported that the two jointly owned-and-operated wedding dress shops told buyers to expect gowns in six months or fewer, but often delivered late. According to to Ellison's office, some brides reported receiving their dress only days before their wedding, resulting in rush alteration fees, or, in some cases, forcing the brides to buy backup dresses.

According to the AG's office, the shops falsely represented the reasons for the delays, "blaming the tardy deliveries on international customs or on dress designers, when, in fact, delays resulted from the stores’ failure to pay the gowns’ manufacturers for the products."

Ellison's office received several complaints about the shops after a local news report shared their stories.

"This case highlights how the media, Minnesota consumers, and your elected officials can work together to bring accountability to businesses in our state," Ellison said in a release. "If you have a problem with a business, you might not be the only one, contact us. We may be able to help not only you, but many others."

According to Ellison's office, under the terms of an assurance of discontinuance filed in Hennepin County District Court, the stores are now consolidated into one entity and have agreed to make significant changes to their business practices. The store promised not to make misleading, deceptive, false, or fraudulent statements to consumers, and it agreed to open its books to the Attorney General’s Office for review. The store also agreed to pay $50,000, which can be distributed to residents by the Attorney General or remitted to the general fund of the State of Minnesota.